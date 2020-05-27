‘100 deadliest days’: AAA warns teens may be more at risk this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Summer is starting to heat up and COVID-19 restrictions are starting to ease up which means more drivers on the roads– including teens.

This week marks the start of the “100 Deadliest Days” of summer for teen drivers, which means this season is when teen drivers are most at risk. The combination of many summer activities being canceled, including driver’s ed programs, some experts worry this summer may be worse for new drivers.

“It’s particularly dangerous this year we think because of COVID-19, a lot of people really haven’t been driving much we see that as a potential perfect storm if you will,” said Shawn Steward, AAA public affairs manager.

Kansas Highway Patrol says drivers need to make sure they are buckling up, following speed limits and limiting any distractions.

In Kansas, 117 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers. Nationwide, more than 8,3000 people died in teen-related summertime crashes from 2008 to 2018, averaging seven people a day as compared to the rest of the year.

However, experts say parents can help teens maintain good driving habits. Start by talking with your teen about dangerous behaviors, leading by example and helping teens complete at least 50 hours of supervised practice.

“Parents have always had a big role in training drivers and helping them to become skilled in driving,” said Newton Schools Superintendent, Deborah Hamm.

