18th annual Tallgrass Film Festival opens virtually with comedy ‘Eat Wheaties!’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands in Wichita and even across the US are expected to cozy up at home, instead of converted venues, for the 18th Annual Tallgrass Film Festival.

Tallgrass Film Association presents the 2020 film festival digitally starting October 16, extended for two weeks, ending October 25.

Tallgrass Film Festival offers a sneak peak at new independent, and smaller budget, feature length and short films, some of which go on to reach critical and box office success.

“That’s really cool thing where you get to brag to your friends that you saw it at Tallgrass first,” said Hannah Bothner, Short Film Coordinator at Tallgrass.

The Tallgrass Film Festival is set to open with the first US Streaming premiere of the social media commentary comedy, ‘Eat Wheaties!’ starring Tony Hale of “Arrested Development” and “Veep” fame.

Writer and first-time director, Scott Abramovitch, told KSN that, while premiering a film virtually is not ideal, it’s a chance to find viewers where they’re most comfortable.

“The challenge with not being physically present is that I don’t know how the film is received. But, I think the accessibility to these films helps,” said Scott Abramovitch – Writer/Director, “Eat Wheaties!”. “I hope people still have the same excitement of seeing something early, seeing something that isn’t widely available to the world yet.”

Tallgrass has partnered with the digital content service Cinesend to allow users to access festival selections across most digital devices like Roku, Apple TV, Kindle Firesticks, most Smart TVs.

The TALLPass can be purchased on the Tallgrass website for the sale price of $150. The Tallpass gives access to more than 100 films plus exclusive happy hours and gala parties. The website also features information about the festival, including the films to be screened, special guests, where to pick up tickets and gift boxes, and full pricing packages.

