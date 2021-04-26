1991 – 2021: Andover remembers tornado victims 30 years later

Andover, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been 30 years but the victims of Andover have not forgotten the massive tornado that hit the area in 1991.

“And she has just called me to say she was on her way home,” said Charles Crawford, who attended the City Hall remembrance event on Monday evening.

Crawford’s mother was just leaving work and called Charles just before the tornado hit Andover. Her car was picked up and thrown. She died and Charles spent three days wondering about her whereabouts before she was finally identified.

“She was my rock,” said Crawford. “What more can I say?”

Crawford and a few dozen others were at the City Hall in Andover Monday evening where at 6:40 p.m., the exact time of the 1991 tornado hitting Andover — names of the victims were read.

There was also a moment of silence. “It’s good to know they are not forgotten,” said Crawford.

After the event, some talked about trying to save lives that day. “I knew it was coming, I could see it,” said Stanley Palmer. “Things got crazy.”

Palmer was on the Andover volunteer fire force that day. “As the tornado was coming through, we went and got in our fire trucks outside city limits,” said Palmer. “Protecting the city by our sirens — we only had one good siren.”

A choir sung along quietly Monday evening as the names of the victims were read aloud.

“The moment of silence seemed appropriate,” said Crawford. “You just can’t imagine that day.”