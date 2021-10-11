89th Kansas Honor Flight returns home and makes history

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 89th Kansas Honor Flight made its return home to Wichita on Friday, Oct. 8. This year’s flight honorees were all Vietnam veterans, and one volunteer said this is the welcome they should have had when they first came home after the war.

“Some of them were told, ‘Don’t even wear your uniform,’” Kansas Honor Flight volunteer Pat Leon said. Don’t put it on a job application that you served. It was not good at all so we’re trying to make them realize that what they did was appreciated and above all make them feel welcomed home after all these decades.”

For the first time in nine years, three brothers took the flight together. Stan and Don Knipp served in the Army, and their brother Dale served in the Navy. They said the trip was the experience of a lifetime.

“Oh, it was something special. It really was. I never expected something like this–not like this. It was so much fun. We had so many people support us on the trip.”

Honorees travel to Washington, D.C. to visit the National Mall free of charge. For more or to apply for the next honor flight, visit kansashonorflight.org or call 620-546-2400.