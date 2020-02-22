Hospice patients get helping hand from 91-year-old veteran

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An army veteran is helping Wichitans who are going through end-of-life care at Kindred Hospice, after he lost his wife to a rare disease.

“My wife had a very serious disease and hospice came to her help, in fact, they practically took care of her and they did so much for me,” said Frederick Lindenmeyer, who volunteers at Kindred Hospice. “I made up my mind that when she passed on I was going to repay hospice.”

91-year-old Frederick Lindenmeyer is doing just that. He has been volunteering at Kindred Hospice for five years. He also volunteers at several other organizations in the metro area.

“I think it’s because I’m busy because I want to be busy,” said Lindenmeyer. “That helps me and I see I’m helping people.”

Melanie Flanagan, volunteer coordinator with Kindred Hospice said they don’t have many volunteers like Lindenmeyer.

“You just don’t find people like him to where they care, they help people and not want anything in return, that’s just them as a person, just a good person,” Flanagan said.

Lindenmeyer takes patients for wheelchair rides, teaches bowling, and dominos. He also encourages his patients to volunteer to help others.

“I think everybody should do it,” said Lindenmeyer. “Until you’ve done it, you’ll never know what you missed.”

As for if he will start slowing down anytime soon, he said that’s not likely.

“When I quit is when I can’t do it anymore,” said Lindenmeyer.

