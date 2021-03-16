‘A fresh restart’: Band excited to start playing as Wichita venue plans to resume live acts

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The new Sedgwick County health order is expected to go into effect on March 21 and run through April 30. The health order eliminates gathering and capacity restrictions.

Following a year of no live music, Wave’s operating partner says the new health order is a step in the right direction. “Hopefully with the vaccinations and the numbers stay where they currently are, we hope that holds true and, and things keep going in a positive direction,” said Adam Hartke, operating partner at Wave. “

Hartke said this past year, WAVE has run a deficit by not being able to host concerts. He says they have been able to stay afloat with the help of government aid.

“We’re over 95% revenue loss for the last year — so, you know, when we factor in ticket refunds we’re at actually negative revenues, our revenue is actually now an expense weight,” said Hartke. “So it’s been just devastating, it would have been nearly impossible to survive — luckily we got some assistance from the state government”

Logan Bush, the lead drummer for the band Kill Vargas, says he has not been able to play at any venue in the past year. In 2019, his band played around 150 shows, but when the pandemic hit, that quickly scaled down to zero.

“You’re claustrophobic and you’re stuck and that’s kind of like how I felt for the whole year,” said Bush. “Like we you know we don’t want to be irresponsible first off by trying to go output stuff together.”

Bush says his band also decided not to play at events for the safety of other people. “We just felt it would be best to just take a step back for a little bit and just like see what’s going on,” he said.

Bush added that once he goes back up on stage, it will feel like a ‘fresh start’. He expects to be back on stage later this year or early 2022. “Many people love music that, I mean, it has to come back you know, I feel like it’s really needed,” he said.

WAVE says it will host its first concert since closing last March, June 6. Reverend Horton Heat & Dale Watson will be performing. Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 10am.