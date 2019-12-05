Extending a helping hand at Marshall Middle School

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A teacher at Marshall Middle School is extending a helping hand to students in need.

“We see a kid that needs some shoes or something like that and a lot of times just asking a kid, again, their story you find out that they need certain things,” said Jose Lopez, Marshall Middle School teacher.

On this occasion, Jose Lopez found out one of his students was left without a dad because of deportation.

Leaving the family no choice but to take their son out a sport he enjoyed, soccer.

“I talked to this kid, I noticed that he was kind of like down, his demeanor was different,” said Lopez.

That’s when Lopez along with another teacher at Marshall Middle School took it upon themselves to start selling shirts, with his signature logo on them inspired by his mom.

“My mom would always be like ‘hay mijo eres bien burro’ for everything she’s like ‘burro, burro,'” said Lopez.

He then put the shirts up on Facebook to see if his family and friends could extend a hand.

“Sure enough they started helping out,” said Lopez

With the money made from the sale, he’s been able to help close to 60 kids from his school.

But Lopez says reaching out to students can sometimes be difficult.

“We don’t go and present it and like ‘hey we got you some shoes’ we don’t record it we don’t put it up on- because we don’t want to make them feel used.”

And even though it might have taken a while, Lopez says he does not regret it one bit.

“I don’t think I’m doing anything special but other people are saying that ‘yeah that’s cool’ and putting a spotlight on this little project we got going on. It’s just to me it’s humbling. I don’t- where do I see this going? I have no idea, I never expected it to be this big already.”

If you would like to purchase some merchandise, you can go to @Bienburro.u and send Jose Lopez a direct message about any inquiries.

