A new era: Bell family excited to continue legacy as Chiefs head to Super Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, thousands watched the Kansas City Chiefs AFC championship win against the Tennessee Titans.

It included the Bell family from Wichita. Mike Bell’s nephew, Blake Bell, is the latest member of the family to play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“You know he’s carrying out this tradition, you know, the Bell family tradition in Kansas City,” said Mike Bell, former Kansas City Chiefs player.

It has been 50 years since the Chiefs have been in a Super Bowl.

“We’re just excited to be here, excited to be in the AFC championship game and have Blake a part of the team in Kansas City, and it just adds to the excitement,” he added.

Mike says seeing his nephew play is a full-circle moment.

“He came to all the games all those years we brought him here, you know, me and Mark bring our families here to all the games, and then now, here he is as a player. It’s almost unreal,” he said.

The Bell family will be headed to the Super Bowl Miami in support of Blake.

