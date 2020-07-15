Adult Education to continue in-person learning with new changes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Goodwill Industries of Kansas will continue its in-person learning this fall.

The organization which has a partnership with WSU Tech and NextStep Alliance is still allowing students to take in-person courses to earn their GED, along with providing them the option to take college-level courses.

Goodwill Industries Vice President of Career Services, Chris Stayner said there are several measures that have been put in place to help keep COVID-19 at bay.

“Having the students wear masks and staff will be wearing masks at all times,” said Stayner. “We have hand sanitizer at the entrance and we have it in all of our classrooms, we are encouraging hand washing at least once an hour and we are wiping down before class and after class.”

Stayner said for the adult education program in-person learning is essential to students’ success. Most students work, or have families and don’t have access to resources to complete their learning solely online.

“Distance learning programs weren’t always successful because it lacked a certain structure that is really beneficial to the student,” said Stayner. “I can talk all day long to a student and an instructor can talk all day long to a student but that’s marginally effective compared to another student talking to that student.”

He said for students to be successful in-person learning is necessary to help students hold each other accountable and build trust with instructors.

Stayner said because of social distancing students will be spread out, classrooms which usually hold 21 students will hold 11. In addition, a secondary location at WSU City Center will be used for morning classes and there is a third campus that will be opening at the WSU Tech south location at the beginning of August.

Students will be required to wear masks, which are available on campus free of charge to students.

