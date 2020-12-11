Allergic reaction to COVID vaccine? Clinical researcher explains

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The COVID-19 vaccine is causing concerns about a possible negative reaction, after two health care workers in the UK had an allergic reaction.

“What can sometimes happen with people with vaccines or with anything we introduce even with foods is over time with exposure some people’s immune responses can overreact to that now we haven’t seen a lot of that happening with these COVID-19 vaccines, but it’s always possible,” said KU School of Medicine Wichita Assistant Director for Clinical Research, Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt.

The United Kingdom’s Medicines and healthcare Products Regulatory Agency urged those health care professionals who carry an adrenaline autoinjector or who have a history of anaphylactoid recations to avoid getting the vaccine for now. But Schwasinger-Schmidt said those with allergies can experience a negative reaction to the vaccine, that’s isn’t common.

“The data that we have shows that these are not really prevalent reactions, we aren’t seeing a large number of people who are experiencing these allergies,” said Schwasinger-Schmidt. “Now, anything is possible, everybody’s body is different that’s why we are testing it in these large-scale trials to really understand how prevalent is it that people are seeing it.”

She said that is why clinical trials are so important and participants are still needed. For information on how to become a participant go to: coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org or you can call (316) 293-1833. Your information will be taken to see if you qualify for the trial.

“I do think engaging with the healthcare system is going to be so important as we look toward answering and seeing these clinical trials rolling out in the pediatric and adolescent populations,” said Schwasinger-Schmidt.

