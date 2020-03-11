An inside look at Cosmosphere’s new additions to space museum

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Renovations of The Cosmosphere’s Hall of Space Museum is nearing completion.

The entrance of the museum features a Bell-X Plane exhibit and an interactive play area for kids aged two to six years old.

“A brand new space called CosmoKids, which is specifically designed for hands-on interaction for kiddos to be able to start to understand and learn STEM principles,” said Carla Stanfield, public relations coordinator at Cosmosphere. “That’s science, technology, engineering, and math really through hands-on play.”

In addition, the exhibit is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 13 with a scavenger hunt, giving visitors the chance to learn and find artifacts throughout the museum.

“So Cosmosphere is not only the home of the Odyssey, the spacecraft from the mission, but we also helped Hollywood with the film from 1995 called Apollo 13,” said Stanfield “We produced more than 80 percent of the props used in that film and we helped with the set history as well.”

The Cosmosphere is home to many authentic artifacts from the mission to space that took place in the 70s and they will be installing a new exhibit above the space museum in the coming weeks, which will feature props from the movie Apollo 13.

Stanfield said the new galleries will be open to the public on Monday, Mar. 16.

“For spring break visitors we are offering extended hours, so we are open until 7 o’clock all week during the week of the 16th and through the end of March,” said Stanfield.