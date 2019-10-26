An inside look at popular dishes at the annual Wichita Asian Festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Asian Festival is having its 39th annual event this Saturday and KSN got an inside look at some of the popular dishes featured at the festival.

The Asian Festival will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event is free.

The festival will celebrate the culture of 15 Asian Countries as Wichita has a large Asian population.

“The main purpose is to educate people in Wichita about the Asian Culture,” said Ginnie Newman, President of the Wichita Asian Festival.

Newman also says they had roughly 15,000 people at the event last year and are anticipating even more this year.

On Friday KSN got a sneak peek at some dishes vendors will provide. The selections range from Thai, Indian, Lebanese, Japanese and others.

Miss WAF 2018

Miss WAF 2018 Danielle Taylor reminds you to mark your calendars for #ICTAsianFest2019 on Saturday, October 26, 5-9:30pm at Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center.

Posted by Wichita Asian Festival on Friday, October 11, 2019

There will be music, performers in traditional Asian outfits and food at the event.

The event will have 50 vendor booths where you can shop for food and art. There will also be activities for kids.

Some Participating Vendors:

Restaurants:Location:
Chiang Mai Thai Restuarant3141 S Hillside St
Wichita, KS 67216
Phone: (316) 652-8910
New Paradise Indian Restaurant1648 S Rock Rd, Wichita
KS 67207
Phone: (316) 927-3580
Noble House Hawaiian Foods3238 E Douglas Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
Phone: (316) 351-5596
La Galette French Bakery1017 W Douglas Ave
Wichita, KS 67213
Phone: (316) 267-8541

