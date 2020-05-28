Anonymous donor pays it forward to Abilene residents

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, May 22, a resident from the city of Abilene helped pay for several individuals’ past due/shut-off water bills.

“The anonymous donors had 2,000 dollars that he and his wife had received from the stimulus money and did not have a need for it,” Abilene’s City Manager, Jane Foltz.”They had received it and wanted to do good with it.”

Foltz said the couple wanted to pay it forward and help as many people as they could. She says the city had a total of 130 people whose water bill was past due or shut off. The $2,000 donation helped pay for 41 local Abilene residents to become current on their water bills.

“I just think it was a grand gesture during a tough time for a lot of families,” said Foltz. “He asked that the staff take care of it by starting with the smallest past due and working their way up.”

She says the city staff has never seen this heartwarming surprise happen before.

“We’ve never had somebody out of the blue come in and say, “‘ want to help as many people as possible with this donation'” and I think that’s what makes this so much different,” said Foltz. “I think Abilene is a very generous, mindful, intentional community who are helping of each other and of their neighbors, so this just stands out because of where the money came from and the amount of money. “

For more information about Abilene's water and sewer billing, click here.

United Way of the Plains is assisting individuals who are having a difficult time paying for their bills, click here for more information.

To qualify for help through the Help Center, individuals must:

Pre-register by calling United Way’s information line by dialing 2-1-1

Have been laid-off, furloughed and approved for unemployment compensation between July 1, 2019 and the present (not fired, quit, or on paid medical leave) or are self-employed and whose business has been severely affected by the pandemic (the individual’s job or business was/is in Sedgwick, Butler, Sumner or Cowley counties or individual lives in those counties)

Show that they have emergency financial needs and have insufficient personal resources to adequately provide shelter and food

Services at the Help Center will include:

Emergency financial assistance (food, utilities, and shelter). Checks will be written directly to the landlord, bank or utility company. No cash on premises.

Food assistance

Budget and debt management counseling from Consumer Credit Counseling Service

Arrangements for utility bill payment plans

Help applying for government programs

Job training and job search assistance

Continuing education information

