Anthony flower shop booming with business for Valentines Day

ANTHONY, Kan. (KSNW) – Valentine’s is a day dedicated to love. Americans are expected to spend $27.4 billion dollars this Valentine’s Day nationwide, up 32% from 2019, and flowers are on the top of the purchase list.

J-Mac Flowers & Gifts in the small town of Anthony, Kansas has been buzzing all week long. Valentines day here means big business. Especially as one of the few fresh flower shops within a 45-mile radius.

J-Mac Flowers & Gifts is usually staffed by two-to-three employees throughout the year. But during the week of Valentine’s, store owner Lix LePard boosts staff to five times that to keep up with demand.

“Typically it’s one full-time, one part-time. Well, two full-time including myself. Day of, I think a dozen or fifteen,” says store owner Lix LePard.

Lix says during the year, the store mostly takes walk-in customers, orders for weddings and funerals at a considerably lower volume. Valentine’s Day is the day the shop takes in the most revenue for the year.

