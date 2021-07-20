Area organizations using Bezos’ space launch as teaching opportunity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Tuesday, July 20, is a day for the history books. Not only does it mark the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, but it is also the day one of the wealthiest men in the world, Jeff Bezos, blasts into the edge of space aboard his Blue Origin rocket.

“The launch was the culminating activity that really shows the past present and future of space exploration,” said Jim Remar, Cosmosphere CEO & President.

Here in Kansas, Exploration Place and the Cosmosphere are using the billionaire’s trip to teach that not even the sky is the limit.

“For us, we use it as an opportunity to teach and to educate and inspire — we allow our students to understand what is taking place and what can be,” said Remar.

“Talking about the youngest astronaut to ever go into space, the oldest astronaut to ever go into space and just showing there really are no boundaries,” said Daniel Bateman, visitor services and programs manager for Exploration Place.

Both organizations say that they will take time to rewatch the launch and open up a conversation with their students. Bateman says talking about the lift-off might be the first time some kids hear about the launch.

“We’ve also had the opportunity to open their eyes to this frontier that is private space flight,” said Bateman.

“I hope that if our students realize that if they put their minds to it that they can achieve anything,” said Remar.

The Cosmosphere will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of Gus Grissom’s Liberty Bell 7 mission on Wednesday. The event will be completely free to the public. Remar says there will be many fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

