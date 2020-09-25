Area pumpkin patches offer families safe alternative

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s officially fall, which means its pumpkin season and area attractions are getting ready for the fall rush.

“We do know that a lot of people got a lot of joy taken from them, as far as we are concerned our end goal is to spark joy within families, get families out here to reconnect to unplug and just get back to basics,” said Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch Owner, Kara Smith.

Smith converted her backyard into a pumpkin patch last year. She started using her nearly 40 acres of land to grow pumpkins, a sunflower field and small petting zoo.

Despite the pandemic she has managed to expand her business. She has added 19 alpacas to her petting zoo and carriage rides. Plus, she says they’re offering hot air balloon rides, helicopter rides and they will have several events coming up that can provide families all the things they’ve been missing.

As for safety precautions?

Walter’s Pumpkin Patch owner, Becky Walter says they are taking a number of safety precautions.

“We will have a certain amount we will let in at any one time they may have to wait in their cars until they’re called in for safety,” said Walter. “There will only be so many people at the gate at one time, so many people on the rides at one time.”

Both owners of the pumpkin patch locations said masks won’t be required outdoors, high touch points will be cleaned regularly and hand sanitizer will be readily available for guests.

“There’s so much room out here, wide open spaces so people can safely come out and enjoy their families,” said Smith

Walter’s Pumpkin Patch is open for business and Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch opens Saturday, Sept. 26.

For ticket pricing and hours for Cedar Creek Farm click here. For ticket pricing and hours of operation for Walter’s Pumpkin Patch click here.

