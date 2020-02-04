‘Art is Ageless’: Program gives Wichitans chance to get artsy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichitans over the age of 65 are getting the chance to show off their artwork in a friendly competition.

The Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s Art is Ageless gives participants the chance to express themselves through art.

The program has been around since 1981. It helps residents discover their inner creativity through art programs and it gives them the chance to get their work put on display.

The art pieces are judged and the selected winners will have their art displayed through the program’s annual calendar or greeting cards.

One participant, Mark Ward says anyone can pick up a new hobby, regardless of age or experience.

“I had a gentleman who said he never painted before and he wanted to do something with his time,” said Mark Ward, Art is Ageless contestant. “He was close to being 80, thinking that it was awfully late to start at his age, I said ‘It’s never late to start.'”

The participants say the program also helps keep them sharp, both physically and mentally.

“I think it keeps you active and not just at the easel, it keeps you active in a community, in my case in an art community,” said Sharon Engle, Art is Ageless participant.

Sharon Engle says although her age has impacted her eyesight, she won’t give up what she loves.

“I don’t want to stop, as long as I can go, I’m gonna go,” said Engle.

The competition welcomes those who are experts and even those who are beginners.

The deadline for entry is on March 12. The exhibit of all the participant’s artwork will be held from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. March 13-27. The winners will be announced on March 27 at 5 p.m.

