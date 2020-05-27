Back to Business: Sedgwick County Courthouse reopens

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Sedgwick County District Court opened its doors on Tuesday, May 26, but it won’t be business as usual.

” Those that have business in the Courthouse, they’ll be screened on the way in and you’ll be provided with a mask and gloves,” said Chief Administrative Judge, Jeff Goering.

People will also notice a metal railing guiding them into the courthouse. Attached to those railings is questionnaires alerting people they won’t be allowed in if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.

Those that do not pass the coronavirus screening will be given paperwork explaining how to reschedule their hearing.

Mark Ritter says once he was able to get into the building, he was able to pay for his property tax fast and easy.

“It’s really no different than usual. There was no wait, everybody is pleasant. Typical social distance scene,” said Ritter.

18th Judicial District Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering says some court hearings won’t be allowed to start until June.

“The traffic court isn’t up and running yet, but there will be a pretty significant backlog of traffic cases,” said Goering.

During the COVID shutdown, 2,914 criminal hearings and 2,908 traffic hearings were not able to be heard – plus there are new cases being filed every day.

“We are not able to do jury trial because of the limitation in the number of people in the courtroom,” said Goering. ” The supreme court has left their moratorium on jury duty trial in place, so when we are finally able to do jury trials we will have a pretty significant backlog of jury trials.”

Goering says this week many prosecutors and defense attorneys will spend their time rescheduling and submitting information into the court’s system.

“There’s probably not a lot of in-court hearings that are going to occur this week, they’ll be ramping up and being scheduled for next week and following,” said Goering.”

He says those who don’t have an attorney should contact the courthouse to determine if there have been any changes to their hearings.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Court hearings are by appointment only.

Please note that traffic court will not resume until mid-June.

The office of the court trustee will not accept walk-in visitors until further notice.

Please continue to file for marriage licenses and protection orders online.

All visitors will be screened and if admitted, must wear a mask while in the courthouse.

If you have questions regarding your case, please contact your attorney

Juvenile detention hearings, CINC temporary custody hearings, and care and treatment hearings are still being heard at the juvenile/probate courthouse located at 1900 e. morris.

As a reminder: the Sedgwick County main courthouse and Juvenile Courthouse will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 26. Several other County facilities will have a phased reopening now through Friday, July 3. https://t.co/jg9DaYA2lc — Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) May 24, 2020

