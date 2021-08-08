Back to School: Wichita teachers hope to return to normal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the start of the school year for USD 259 students around the corner, many teachers are hoping to make this year feel as normal as possible.

“Just try to get back at the tradition of doing things that we use to do, getting kids back to normalcy,” said Ene Akpan, head coach at Wichita East High School.

Whether it’s decorating a classroom with all the things not allowed last year because of COVID-19 precautions, or even just getting to connect with students, teachers are doing everything they can to make their classrooms feel like home.

“That’s kind of one of the only things that we can do right now– is just make our space go back to normal and I feel like having that home base for them will help,” said Claire Moxley, a second-grade teacher. “I will have some students joining my class who weren’t in school last year– they were online the whole time. “

” We’re just trying to get back to normal as possible,” said Akpan.

Akpan says he did not meet with many students in person last year because of COVID. This year, he met around 5 ahead of the football season.

“We actually get to meet kids face to face rather than trying to meet them over the laptop, so we can get more kids back on the field,” said Akpan.

He says connecting with students and players can really make an impact on their lives.

“It’s not always just about the sport, per se, it’s also learning about building relationships, learn how to be a family,” added Akpan.

After a year full of changes, they both say they are excited to have their kids back in school.