Better Business Bureau warns of Coronavirus scams

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The coronavirus which causes the disease COVID-19 is now in the United States and the Better Business Bureau says scammers are taking this opportunity to try to cash in.

The BBB is warning the public to be aware of fake cures and prevention measures.

Red flags:

Don’t panic. Do your research : Be skeptical of alarmist and conspiracy theory claims and don’t rush into buying anything that seems too good – or crazy – to be true. Always double-check the information you see online with official news sources.

: Be skeptical of alarmist and conspiracy theory claims and don’t rush into buying anything that seems too good – or crazy – to be true. Always double-check the information you see online with official news sources. Be wary of personal testimonials and “miracle” product claims. Be suspicious of products that claim to immediately cure a wide range of diseases. No one product could be effective against a long, varied list of conditions or diseases. Also, testimonials are easy to make up and are not a substitute for scientific evidence.

Be suspicious of products that claim to immediately cure a wide range of diseases. No one product could be effective against a long, varied list of conditions or diseases. Also, testimonials are easy to make up and are not a substitute for scientific evidence. It’s “all-natural.” Just because it’s natural does not mean it’s good for you. All-natural does not mean the same thing as safe.

Just because it’s natural does not mean it’s good for you. All-natural does not mean the same thing as safe. Check with your doctor: If you’re tempted to buy an unproven product or one with questionable claims, check with your doctor or other health care professional first.

For more information about coronavirus scams, go to the Federal Trade Commission’s website or to report a scam, go to BBB.org/ScamTracker