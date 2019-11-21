‘Big Boy’: Train steams across Kansas after coming out of retirement

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – People across Kansas flocked to the railways on Wednesday, Nov. 20, to watch for the 1.2 million pound Union Pacific’s ‘Big Boy’ No. 4014 steam engine.

“Its amazing,” said Aaliyah Skipworth and Kadence Evans, attendees.

The 78-year-old No. 4014 was retired in 1961 after traveling millions of miles. It was restored and is now the last of its kind.

“It’s the largest still operating steam train in the world,” said John Tillman, Salina resident.

Now, it’s making its way across several states as part of its final tour to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad.

The westward train trip stopped in Abilene and ended its voyage for the night in Salina. Community members say when they heard about the trains travels, they knew it would be a sight to see.

“People have been posting pictures and it just looked like, well, it’s a historical thing,” said Peggy Showalter. “It’s just something awesome to be able to see.”

The Union Pacific train will start its tour back up at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 to continue its trip back to Cheyenne, Wyoming, its final destinations. Its next stop will be in Ellsworth, KS at 9:30 a.m.

“Chuga-chuga, Choo-choo,” said Scarlett Bigne, Abilene resident.

Full Union Pacific ‘Big Boy’ schedule

Tuesday, November 19 Kansas City, Mo.

Union Station

30 W. Pershing Rd. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Lawrence, Kan.

402 N. 2nd St. Arrival

Depart 10:15 a.m. CT

10:45 a.m. CT Topeka, Kan.

Great Overland Station

701 N. Kansas Ave. Arrival

Depart 11:45 a.m. CT

12:30 p.m. CT Topeka, Kan.

NW Norris & Clay St. Arrival 1:00 p.m. CT Wednesday, November 20 Topeka, Kan.

NW Norris & Clay St. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Manhattan, Kan.

S. Manhattan Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 9:30 a.m. CT

10:15 a.m. CT Junction City, Kan.

8th St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:00 a.m. CT

11:15 a.m. CT Abilene, Kan.

201 NW 2nd St. Arrival

Depart 12:15 p.m. CT

12:35 p.m. CT Salina, Kan.

400 N. 13th St Arrival 2:15 p.m. CT Thursday, November 21 Salina, Kan.

400 N. 13th St Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Ellsworth, Kan.

Lincoln Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 9:30 a.m. CT

10:15 a.m. CT Russell, Kan.

Lincoln St. Crossing Arrival

Depart Noon CT

12:15 p.m. CT Hays, Kan.

E. 9th St. & Milner St. Arrival 1:45 p.m. CT Friday, November 22 Hays, Kan.

E. 9th St. & Milner St. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Ellis, Kan.

Washington St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 8:45 a.m. CT

9:00 a.m. CT Quinter, Kan.

Long St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 10:30 a.m. CT

11:00 a.m. CT Oakley, Kan.

E. Front St. & Center Ave. Arrival

Depart 12:30 p.m. CT

1:00 p.m. CT Sharon Springs, Kan.

N. Front St. & N. Boeke St. Arrival 2:15 p.m. MT Saturday, November 23 Sharon Springs, Kan.

N. Front St. & N. Boeke St. Depart 8:00 a.m. MT Kit Carson, Colo.

Young St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 10:15 a.m. MT

11:00 a.m. MT Hugo, Colo.

4th Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 1:00 p.m. MT

1:15 p.m. MT Limon, Colo.

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Arrival 2:00 p.m. MT Sunday, November 24 Limon, Colo. NO PUBLIC ACCESS Monday, November 25 Limon, Colo.

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Depart 8:00 a.m. MT Strasburg, Colo.

Monroe Street Crossing Arrival

Depart 10:15 a.m. MT

11:00 a.m. MT Denver, Colo.

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Arrival 2:00 p.m. MT Tuesday, November 26 Denver, Colo.

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Depart 8:00 a.m. MT La Salle, Colo.

201 W. Union Ave. Arrival

Depart 10:25 a.m. MT

10:40 a.m. MT Greeley, Colo.

10th St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:15 a.m. MT

Noon MT Cheyenne, Wyo.

NO PUBLIC ACCESS Arrival 3:15 p.m. MT

