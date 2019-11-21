‘Big Boy’: Train steams across Kansas after coming out of retirement

Breaking News
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – People across Kansas flocked to the railways on Wednesday, Nov. 20, to watch for the 1.2 million pound Union Pacific’s ‘Big Boy’ No. 4014 steam engine.

“Its amazing,” said Aaliyah Skipworth and Kadence Evans, attendees.

The 78-year-old No. 4014 was retired in 1961 after traveling millions of miles. It was restored and is now the last of its kind.

“It’s the largest still operating steam train in the world,” said John Tillman, Salina resident.

Now, it’s making its way across several states as part of its final tour to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad.

The westward train trip stopped in Abilene and ended its voyage for the night in Salina. Community members say when they heard about the trains travels, they knew it would be a sight to see.

“People have been posting pictures and it just looked like, well, it’s a historical thing,” said Peggy Showalter. “It’s just something awesome to be able to see.”

The Union Pacific train will start its tour back up at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 to continue its trip back to Cheyenne, Wyoming, its final destinations. Its next stop will be in Ellsworth, KS at 9:30 a.m.

“Chuga-chuga, Choo-choo,” said Scarlett Bigne, Abilene resident.

Full Union Pacific ‘Big Boy’ schedule

Tuesday, November 19
Kansas City, Mo.
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd.		Depart8:00 a.m. CT
Lawrence, Kan.
402 N. 2nd St.		Arrival
Depart		10:15 a.m. CT
10:45 a.m. CT
Topeka, Kan.
Great Overland Station
701 N. Kansas Ave.		Arrival
Depart		11:45 a.m. CT
12:30 p.m. CT
Topeka, Kan.
NW Norris & Clay St.		Arrival1:00 p.m. CT
Wednesday, November 20
Topeka, Kan.
NW Norris & Clay St.		Depart8:00 a.m. CT
Manhattan, Kan.
S. Manhattan Ave. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		9:30 a.m. CT
10:15 a.m. CT
Junction City, Kan.
8th St. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		11:00 a.m. CT
11:15 a.m. CT
Abilene, Kan.
201 NW 2nd St.		Arrival
Depart		12:15 p.m. CT
12:35 p.m. CT
Salina, Kan.
400 N. 13th St		Arrival2:15 p.m. CT
Thursday, November 21
Salina, Kan.
400 N. 13th St		Depart8:00 a.m. CT
Ellsworth, Kan.
Lincoln Ave. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		9:30 a.m. CT
10:15 a.m. CT
Russell, Kan.
Lincoln St. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		Noon CT
12:15 p.m. CT
Hays, Kan.
E. 9th St. & Milner St.		Arrival1:45 p.m. CT
Friday, November 22
Hays, Kan.
E. 9th St. & Milner St.		Depart8:00 a.m. CT
Ellis, Kan.
Washington St. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		8:45 a.m. CT
9:00 a.m. CT
Quinter, Kan.
Long St. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		10:30 a.m. CT
11:00 a.m. CT
Oakley, Kan.
E. Front St. & Center Ave.		Arrival
Depart		12:30 p.m. CT
1:00 p.m. CT
Sharon Springs, Kan.
N. Front St. & N. Boeke St.		Arrival2:15 p.m. MT
Saturday, November 23
Sharon Springs, Kan.
N. Front St. & N. Boeke St.		Depart8:00 a.m. MT
Kit Carson, Colo.
Young St. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		10:15 a.m. MT
11:00 a.m. MT
Hugo, Colo.
4th Ave. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		1:00 p.m. MT
1:15 p.m. MT
Limon, Colo.
NO PUBLIC ACCESS		Arrival2:00 p.m. MT
Sunday, November 24
Limon, Colo.NO PUBLIC ACCESS
Monday, November 25
Limon, Colo.
NO PUBLIC ACCESS		Depart8:00 a.m. MT
Strasburg, Colo.
Monroe Street Crossing		Arrival
Depart		10:15 a.m. MT
11:00 a.m. MT
Denver, Colo.
NO PUBLIC ACCESS		Arrival2:00 p.m. MT
Tuesday, November 26
Denver, Colo.
NO PUBLIC ACCESS		Depart8:00 a.m. MT
La Salle, Colo.
201 W. Union Ave.		Arrival
Depart		10:25 a.m. MT
10:40 a.m. MT
Greeley, Colo.
10th St. Crossing		Arrival
Depart		11:15 a.m. MT
Noon MT
Cheyenne, Wyo.
NO PUBLIC ACCESS		Arrival3:15 p.m. MT

