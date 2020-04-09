‘Bigs’ and ‘Littles’ experience the world together virtually

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kanas Big Brothers Big Sisters is practicing social distancing, which means bigs and littles don’t get to have their match meetings in person, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have them.

“They started coming up with creative ways to get together and it’s kind of just getting the momentum,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters Regional Area Director, Shelly Chinberg. “We’ve seen matches sitting there together on their phones exploring a zoo together. They’re going places on Google Earth, like to Paris.”

Chinberg said the bigs and littles are not only having fun exploring, but they are also learning new skills.

“Littles that don’t have video availability, they’re leaving stationery and stamps and envelopes on their front porch so they can communicate back and forth with letters and some of these kids have never written a letter or put a stamp on an envelope,” said Chinberg.

Alex Eberfus said her family hasn’t seen much of a difference because the her “littles” are still getting their one-on-one time with their “bigs.”

“I let the kids go into a room by themselves so that’s still like their time,” said Eberfus.

She said while the kids are still very much enjoying visits with their bigs, there are some new subtle reminders she has to give them.

“I have to remind them not to blow their phone up,” said Eberfus.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is still accepting littles and bigs. For more information on how to sign up your child or become a volunteer, click here.

LATEST STORIES: