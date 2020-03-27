‘Bingo time’: Seniors have fun despite quarantine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nursing homes are switching things up to make sure residents are doing more than staying safe while being quarantined.

“Well once we found out that our residents had to stay in their rooms we kind of got a little creative on how we could still provide activities,” said Crystal Norris, director of community life of Reeds Cove Health and Rehabilitation. “We put our little thinking caps on and so we decided hey we could still play bingo, we could still do crafts, we could still do music, ice cream socials, happy hour.”

Norris said residents had a lot of questions and concerns when they learned they would need to be isolated from the general public, but she ensured them they would be entertained.

The first set over entertainment –Bingo!

“We pushed them all to the front of their doors, they weren’t out of their rooms, they were just in their doorway, we gave them their bedside table, we gave them their bingo cards and their chips,” said Norris.

The fun didn’t stop there, residents got to make their own personal bouquets with donated flowers from Dillions and now some of them are working to make masks for local hospitals.

“We’re going to get material from JOANN’s fabric and we are going to cut them and a couple of women are going to be the seamstress and make them” said Joice Gorman, Reeds Cove Health and Rehabilitation resident. “I think we volunteered to do 50 of them. I think it will be fun and probably needed.”

Norris said residents are cutting fabric today and they hope to have the masks ready in the next several weeks.

