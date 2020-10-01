Bird Scooters come to Wichita, healthcare workers ride free

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You may now see a new brand of scooters around Wichita.

“we’re very excited to have scooters on the ground, we’ve been wanting to come to Wichita, we know that there is high demand there,” said said Bird Senior Regional Manager, Blanca Laborde.

Bird launched their scooter service in Wichita this week and the company is offering free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel.

“We’re very proud to be offering free rides to healthcare workers, the healthcare workers are eligible for two free rides a day for as long as it takes,” said Laborde.

The company is giving eligible riders two free 30 minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help communities recover from the global health crisis.

“All healthcare workers need to do is download our app and then email us at together@bird.co with a copy of their medical identification and we will get them enrolled,” said Laborde.

To get started on riding the scooters, just download the Bird app, create an account and the app will show you where to pick up and drop off the scooters around town. Riders must be 18 or older to ride.

For more information on the free rides for healthcare workers, click here.

