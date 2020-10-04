Bluestem High School honors student by naming its trap field after him

Cowley County, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas family received a heartwarming surprise after Bluestem High School honored their son by naming the school’s trap field after him.

On Saturday, September 26, the school unveiled the new name for its trap shooting field as the “Chase Augur Memorial Trap Field.” The school named it after Chase Augur a student who died in a tragic car crash on July 4th. He was a member of the school’s trap shooting team.

Chase Augur’s coach, Darren Jackson, organized the majority of the event where he unveiled the new name to his parents, family, friends, and school administrators.

“It’s definitely a way to honor him, and also honor him for the things that he did and obviously the people that he impacted,” said

Jackson says the team agreed to change the field’s name and pay tribute to their fellow teammate.

“The kids here at school made the sign that had Chase’s name on it, the one that’s on the building, it was made in the shop class,” said Jackson.







He says part of the decision to name the field after Chase was because he had a big impact on his peers.

“He would help the younger kids out,” said Jackson. ” That’s why we named the field after him, he just contributed so much to the team.”

Jackson says he wants to make the memorial an annual event.

” We will not miss one, we’re going to be at everyone,” said Chase’s mother, Robin Augur.

