Bobcat loose at Tallgrass: Tallgrass Film Festival honors Bobcat Goldthwait

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – There was a lot to rejoice about at The Orpheum Theater Saturday night. Tallgrass Film Festival goers got a chance to meet, talk to, dine with, and honor a veteran comedian, actor, writer, and director face to face.

Hollywood industry rebel Bobcat Goldthwait is the 17th Annual Tallgrass Film Association Ad Astra Award recipient for 2019.

The writer/director, better known to some for his raucous stand-up comedian persona from the 1980’s and 90’s, did not take his awarding lightly. He says he’s very appreciative of those that enjoy and support his work.

“It feels really nice to be receiving this award, because, as a guy who makes independent moves outside of the system, to have anybody acknowledge it feels great,” said the filmmaker. “I don’t pursue making mainstream moves, so I’m really thrilled I was brought to Wichita to receive the Ad Astra Award.”

With a career that has spanned over 40-years, Goldthwait continues working behind the camera, telling smart, honest stories that often gravitate to a darker shade of comedy.

Goldthwait told KSN, “The reason I do make movies and things outside the system, is the freedom. Every once in a while, I’ll try and go inside the system and it ends up being really frustrating. I always say that I had the career at the beginning that people usual have at the end. I was kind of a sellout,” Bobcat laments. “So, as I get older I try to just work with people I admire. Maybe the movies I make aren’t for everyone but, I can go to bed at night.”

Though he may have been humbled by the outpouring of appreciation for his work over the years like “Sleeping Dogs Lie”, “God Bless America,” “Shakes the Clown,” and “Worlds Greatest Dad,” Goldthwait’s thank you speech and Q&A with Tallgrass Film Association Head of Programming, Nick Pope, wasn’t short on punch, humor or unpredictability.

Look for recent projects from Bobcat, such as his horror/comedy anthology series, “Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits and Monsters” on TruTV and his forthcoming work as director on the new Netflix series “AJ and the Queen” in January of 2020.