Botanica celebrates moms with free admission to the garden

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This Mother’s Day, moms had a special invitation to the Wichita Botanica Gardens. They were allowed free entry to view the colorful flowers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It feels great to get out and be around other people but still being careful,” said Cheryl Brown.

Botanica says families had access to food trucks on-site and were able to have a small picnic around the area. Moms could even purchase a cocktail once inside.

” I got my Mimosa today on the way,” said Brown.

Last year’s celebration was canceled because of COVID–19. This Mother’s Day, volunteers have seen a steady flow of families coming in. “We love this place a lot we’re here all the time,” said Shannon Nakai.

Families were able to enjoy the colorful flowers, the new Big Bugs exhibit, and even the Carousel Pavilion.

“This time around, the kids really enjoyed the bugs [exhibit] and I love the roses at the end, ” said Brown.

“Seeing all the blooms and seeing how all the other people are really happy out here too, it’s a good time,” said Crystal Brown.

“I really enjoy being outside, it gives us the liberty to allow a lot more freedom. It’s much better than being cramped in at a restaurant or in a store,” said Crystal Brown.