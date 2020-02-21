1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Haysville Oatville Community Church Wichita Believers Southern Baptist Church Wichita Northside Church of Christ

Boy with epilepsy gets Monster Jam bedroom makeover

KSN Digital Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Monster Jam and Operation Homefront surprised a young boy diagnosed with epilepsy by giving his bedroom a whole new look.

5-year-old Elliott Brown not only got his bedroom decked out in everything Monster Jam themed, but he also got to meet Linsey Reed, a Monster Jam driver, and freestyle world champion.

Elliott’s family said he’s been battling his medical condition and has had trouble adjusting to new medications. For them, the surprise couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We just kind of were praying for something to help him lift his spirits,” said Shaynna Brown, Elliott’s mom. “Just a blessing.”

The Brown’s said their son is a big fan of things that crash and loves Monster Jam. The family will get to see the trucks up close at the Monster Jam show on Friday.

“Definitely made our little boy super happy, which makes us happy as parents,” said Brown.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories