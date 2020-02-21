Boy with epilepsy gets Monster Jam bedroom makeover

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Monster Jam and Operation Homefront surprised a young boy diagnosed with epilepsy by giving his bedroom a whole new look.

5-year-old Elliott Brown not only got his bedroom decked out in everything Monster Jam themed, but he also got to meet Linsey Reed, a Monster Jam driver, and freestyle world champion.

Elliott’s family said he’s been battling his medical condition and has had trouble adjusting to new medications. For them, the surprise couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We just kind of were praying for something to help him lift his spirits,” said Shaynna Brown, Elliott’s mom. “Just a blessing.”

The Brown’s said their son is a big fan of things that crash and loves Monster Jam. The family will get to see the trucks up close at the Monster Jam show on Friday.

“Definitely made our little boy super happy, which makes us happy as parents,” said Brown.

