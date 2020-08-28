Breastfeeding Clinic goes virtual, reaching moms across the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph has taken its breastfeeding clinic virtual, giving new moms support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When COVID began we had to close our breastfeeding clinic that was a walk-in service, free of charge,” said Ascension Via Christi Lactation Consultant and Registered Nurse, Debra Swift. “That meant that the only way we could help moms was over the phone.”

Swift said as time went on the clinic started offering virtual services, which has allowed the clinic to extend support to moms across the state of Kansas.

One Wichita nurse and new mom said the service has been helped her get through a stressful time.

“You can prepare as much as you can but until you’re actually doing it you don’t know how it’s actually going to feel or if it’s right or if it’s wrong,” said Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Nurse, Hannah Preston.

Preston gave birth to her first daughter two years ago, but her daughter passed away. She never got the chance to navigate through motherhood.

“Our first daughter passed away as an infant about two years ago, so I didn’t get the whole breastfeeding experience, I kind of consider myself like a second first time mom this time around. I had the love and sacrifice with the first one, but everything else is new.”

Preston said the virtual service has been extremely helpful, especially because her daughter nurses every two hours. She said the service also helps new moms manage isolation.

“It can be very lonely, even lonelier than it was beforehand and its so important to reach out for help if you need help with breastfeeding or your emotions, it’s a lot to take on,” said Preston.

The breastfeeding clinic is now accepting patients by appointment only for in-person visits, as well as providing virtual services for free. For more information click here.

