Business not as usual: Local spots adapting to survive

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dustin Presley never intended to start a drive-thru for his taco joint, but the coronavirus pandemic has the business owner leaning towards going 100% drive-thru.

Presley owns Gaga’s Grub, what started as a food truck, but evolved into catering and group dinner style-dining. He estimates he lost 80% of his business this spring due to the pandemic, between wedding cancellations and social distancing guidelines not allowing for group dinners.

“The biggest word would be grace, we’re all trying to understand, adapt, work out the kinks, make our operations as they were before just as good if not better,” Presley said.

Because carryout options are allowed under the stay-at-home order, Presley has kept his business on 13th Street afloat. But to recover some of those lost funds, he is planning for a drive-thru.

Like many small business owners, Presley is running into roadblocks.

Nearly $350 billion set aside for the Paycheck Protection Program ran out on April 16, less than two weeks after it was made available. Thursday, the House passed a $500 billion interim coronavirus bill, which President Trump is expected to sign today.

Nearly $320 billion of the massive bipartisan bill is for the Paycheck Protection Program.

The bill would also provide $60 billion in loans and grants for the Small Business Administration’s disaster relief fund, according to NBC.

Other area businesses are adapting by switching to online ordering, curbside pickup and even offering essential items beyond the scope of their normal product.