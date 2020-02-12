Butler Community College police expand beyond campus for student safety

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler Community College campus police have extended their patrol area to include a nearby apartment complex.

The campus police now have jurisdiction over the Grizzly Villas, an apartment complex with primarily student residents.

Butler Community College Chief of Police Jason Kenney says this idea has been in the works for some time now.

“Several months ago, in the first semester of the fall, we had several sexual assaults that happened over there, the Villas is out of our jurisdiction, but it’s 100-percent Butler students that live there,” Chief Kenney said.

That’s when Chief Kenney says they realized there was a need for an increase in police presence at the apartment complex housing mainly students.

The Butler Community College and El Dorado Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding, giving campus police the authority to respond to calls at the Grizzly Villas.

“I’ve seen a big difference in just the, how the students react, they feel more comfortable I feel like and their presence here has just changed the whole dynamic of the property,” said Zach Cannady, Property Manager at Grizzly Villas.

Chief Kenney says this initiative is a positive one, to help students feel safe in their community.

“We want kids to be comfortable while they’re here,” Chief Kenney said. “It’s community policing, it’s what we do on the campus, we’re out, we’re a lot more visible, we’re approachable.”

The campus police even have an office inside of the main building of the Grizzly Villas, giving students an added layer of security and another way to communicate any safety concerns.

