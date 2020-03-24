Caravan of Love: Teachers band together to uplift students amidst COVID-19 closing

Live Now
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Teachers at Oakville Elementary School banded together for a ‘caravan of love’ that traveled through several of their students’ neighborhoods Monday evening.

“We love our kids, everyone loves our kids that’s why we are here,” said Melissa Fager a kindergarten teacher at Oatville Elementary School in Haysville.

She says this ‘caravan of love’ is a great way to show students their teachers are still here, despite school buildings being closed for the remainder of the school year.

“We may not be able to reach them in the classroom, but we can reach them in other ways ’cause our job isn’t done, ” Fager said. “Right now our job is to communicate and let them know and how much they mean to us and how much we need this as much as they do.”

The teachers participating in the ‘caravan of love’ wrote loving messages on their car windows for their students to read as they drove by.

“We haven’t seen our students face-to-face since we got the news. We have been communicating with them over the phone and, you know, that has been a great, great resource but this is face-to-face and this is what we are used to. It’s going to be difficult for us. We’re going to make sure all of the social guidelines going with social distancing, but we just need to see their faces,” Fager said.

Despite not being able to hug their teachers, many of the students were thankful the ‘caravan of love’ came through their neighborhood.

“Happy ’cause I get to see the teachers,” one of the students chimed in.

