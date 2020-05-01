CDC adds six new symptoms to COVID-19 guidelines list

(KSNW) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recently added to the list of known COVID-19 symptoms found in some patients diagnosed with the disease developed from the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday the CDC added six new symptoms to the list of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

These new symptoms include

Chills

Shaking

Muscle or rib pain

Headache

Sore throat

Loss of smell or taste

“In the beginning, we were doing cough shortness of breath and fever. If you had those three things you’ve got a test,” said Dr. Sheryl Beard, Physician, Ascension Medical Group. “What’s an interesting symptom that we’ve discovered is a change in taste or smell. Alteration in taste or smell has become a new symptom, as well as the GI symptoms like diarrhea.”

Experts say the symptoms are not exhibited in every patient, but many confirmed patients have come to display them in certain cases.

Beard advises to keep track of your symptoms and how you are feeling day-to-day and to be aware if you do have a symptom. She also encourages the public to speak with their healthcare professional to go over a list of symptoms with their to make sure nothing is being missed.

