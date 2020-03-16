Live Now
Watch KSN News at 5
1  of  53
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

CDC urges social distancing

KSN Digital Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, March 12, 2020 file photo, a worker wearing a mask and protective clothing walks between the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia hospital in northern Italy. The medical impact of the new coronavirus is coming into sharper focus in March 2020 as it continues its spread in what is now officially recognized as a pandemic. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that large gatherings are avoided to help limit the spread of COVID-19 virus, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce the introduction of the virus into new communities,” the CDC said in a press release “and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus.”

The CDC is urging a nationwide halt to gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, to help limit the risk of coronavirus being spread. The CDC issued guidelines for “community mitigation strategies,” which include recommendations for “social distancing.”

The recommendation applies to gatherings such as festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, conferences, and weddings, but not to-day-to organizations or businesses.

“While everyone needs to be mindful of what they can do to avoid spreading the virus, namely thorough handwashing, social distancing and avoiding crowds, this is still not the time to panic,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “It is time to be aware of the need to be very careful.”

Schools in more than 30 states in the U.S. have shut their doors with many other public places following suit. Some states like California and New York are banning large gatherings altogether.

“It is time to use common sense safety measures,” said Governor Kelly. “This remains the best defense against COVID-19, they’re all important safety measures that will help prevent the spread of this virus.”

Health officials have used a variety of terms to get the public to take necessary precautions, so what do they mean?

What is social distancing?

The term “social distancing” refers to a conscious effort to reduce close contact between people, limiting social gatherings and interactions between large groups of people.

According to the CDC, social distancing includes staying out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance, approximately 6 feet or 2 meters away from others whenever possible.

Examples of “congregate settings” the CDC warns against:

  • Crowded public places such as shopping centers, movie theaters or stadiums
  • Conferences
  • Classes
  • Mass transit
  • Sporting events

What is quarantine?

Quarantine is the separation of a person (or group of people) who is believed to have been exposed to a contagious disease, but who is not currently showing symptoms.

What is isolation?

Isolation means that a person who has become sick is completely separated from others who are not sick. The person in isolation is kept away from everyone but healthcare providers, who will care for the person while wearing protective gear.

For more information on these terms, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories