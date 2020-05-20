Cemeteries make changes to decades-old traditions

Live Now
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cemeteries across Kansas are preparing for a busy Memorial Day weekend, but this year things may look different than past years.

“Typically we have our large memorial day service on Monday that’s anywhere from a thousand to 1,500 people and this will be the first year in 62 years that we do not have that service,” said Resthaven Mortuary and Cemetery General Manager, Mark Hansen.

Many area cemeteries say visitors will see little to no flags up due to social distancing guidelines.

“About 1,200 flags honoring the veterans that go up throughout the Prairie Lawn Cemetery and the Sumner Memorial Gardens that’s been reduced to about 30,” said Wellington Public Works Director, Jeremy Jones.

Cemeteries encourage visitors to follow safety guidelines while out honoring fallen loved ones.

