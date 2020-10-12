Chiefs stunning first loss of the season to the Raiders on ‘The Rush’

On “The Rush” KSN’s Chris Arnold, Shaquira Martin, and Taylor Rocha looked at the Chiefs stunning first loss of the season to the Raiders and talked about K-State cracking the AP Top 25.

On Sunday afternoon, Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outplaying Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes along the way, and the Raiders nearly shut out the potent Kansas City offense in the second half to rally for a 40-32 victory Sunday that ended the Chiefs’ franchise-record 13-game winning streak.

As for K-State, they are ranked 22nd in the latest AP and coaches poll. However, with the no Skylar Thompson, the cats made it difficult this weekend for the TCU Horned Frogs.

