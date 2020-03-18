1  of  61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Childcare centers keep doors open amid COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many school districts in Kansas are closing down their facilities. Despite this change, many daycare/childcare centers are keeping their doors open.

” We just received this letter from KDHE which basically says that they are not requiring us to close at this time. But that they are going to keep a close eye on it and we’re going to get through this together,” said Margo Jones, Director of the Kids World Childcare Learning Center.

Jones is the director of Kids World Childcare Learning Center LLC, she says her kids are learning fun aways to keep up with their hygiene.

“We’ve made our own song,” said Jones.

Cover your mouth, please.

When you cough, when you sneeze.

With your hand or your sleeve.

Make sure you cover your mouth, please.

Don’t forget to wash your hands.

She says the facility can no longer accept new enrollment applications due to their facility being at full capacity.

For the director of the Word of Life Preschool and Childcare Center, Diana Fraser – her facility is close to meeting that capacity mark and will soon not accept new enrollment applications.

Fraser says many parents have raised concerns regarding the daycare closing, but as of right now, the facility will remain open until further notice.

“We have a lot of parents and families that work in the healthcare industry and that there’s a big concern with that. So, we definitely want to keep them having childcare so, that they can keep the medical field going,” said Fraser.

She says they are also implementing limited interaction between the kids in the facility.

“When the children go outside and play, instead of all of them at the same time, we are taking our numbers down class-by-class,” said ” When they do go outside its just one class at a time just to keep the number system down,” said Fraser.

Both daycare centers have taken precautionary measures during this time to make sure their kids are healthy and well. Both centers are asking parents to keep their kids home if they have a fever or are feeling sick.

