Christmas trees pose a fire hazard inside homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many Americans began buying their Christmas trees early this year. According to a recent survey by ISI Research, Christmas tree sales are up 29 percent nationwide. Living trees however, pose a real fire hazard inside the home.

Although Christmas tree fires are not commonplace, National Fire Protection Association statistics show that every year on average, one of every forty-five reported Christmas tree fires resulted in at least one death.

“We understand that, you know, individuals like the smell of a fresh Christmas tree from the pine itself but the upkeep and maintenance is very important. They’re very dangerous. They can go up in less than 20 to 30 seconds,” said Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz of the Wichita Fire Department.

Watering your tree on a daily basis is essential in keeping it from drying out. Other measures that help prevent a tree from catching fire are keeping your tree away from heat sources, not overloading extension cords, and turning off the lights before bed or leaving your home.

According to Ocadiz, his number one safety tip is making sure there are smoke alarms installed on every floor of your home and in the case a fire does occur, have an evacuation plan ready.

