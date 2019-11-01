Clearwater students give a special welcome home to vets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Clearwater Elementary School West students gave a special welcome home to Kansas Honor Flight veterans on Friday, Nov. 1.

“To see who they’re helping, to see how important it feels for these people, you know, some of these veterans came up shaking our kids hands with sincere gratitude and tears and that’s going to be something our students remember forever,” said Mike Welty, Principal of Clearwater Elementary West.

The elementary school students raised more than $8,000 in a month to donate to Kansas Honor Flight.

The school raised the money by accepting donations from students and allowing them to wear a hat for the day.

It became a friendly competition between each grade to see who could raise the most money. Many of the students took the challenge a bit further, offering to do more chores at home to earn an extra dollar.

“We had one dad come to me and his daughter was saving money to buy something for herself and she was saving this money and she came home one day and she said ‘Dad, this money needs to go to the Kansas Honor Flight people,'” said Welty.

The students hoped to raise enough money to send at least one vet on the honor flight trip, instead, they raised enough for ten vets to be able to take the trip.

“I think that we’re looking at a good generation. They want to maintain the historical presence of the US civilization,” said Gary Saft, Navy Vietnam Veteran.

