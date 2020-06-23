‘Clinic in a Can’: Wichita company makes clinics out of shipping containers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local Wichita company is turning ordinary shipping containers into COVID-19 testing and screening clinics. ‘Clinic in a Can’ manufactured around 30 makeshift clinics during the start of the pandemic.

“You step into one of these and you feel like you are in a doctor’s office, ” said Cory Simons, CFO of Clinic in a Can.

Simons says each customer has the opportunity to customize their micro-clinics to better accommodate their demand.

“People need additional medical space and sometimes they want it separate from the hospital, or they want it completely for a contained space so that they can keep potential COVID patients out of harm’s way of the actual hospital,” said Simons.

That’s the case in Junction City where staff is using it as a COVID-19 testing site.

“The Geary Community Hospital, they got one up there that they’ve had since about the beginning of the pandemic.”

Founder, Michael Wawrzewski, says the company originally started as a not for profit organization called ‘Hospitals of Hope’. Soon after, they switched from making brick-and-mortar facilities to manufacturing customized hospital-grade shipping containers.

He and his team have been able to ship makeshift containers to different parts of the country and even across the sea.

Wawrzewski says the containers are equipped with air-conditioning, follow U.S. HIPPA regulations, and can be transported anywhere in the world. Some of the containers also include solar panels.

“We have the ability to either put ICU, laboratories, X-Rays, whatever is necessary prebuilt to help offset the needs,” said Wawrzewski.

The founder says he has no plans of slowing down construction of Clinics in a Can any time soon.

