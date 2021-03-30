Community comes together with donations for crews battling Reno County fire

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– The fire crews battling the Ice and the Beer Fire in Reno County received outpouring support from people in their community. One of the Hutchinson VFW members said they were able to gather two truckloads full of donations to the men and women on the frontlines.

“Gatorade, lots of Gatorade — anything that they can eat quickly and drink quickly to keep them nourished so they can do the job,” said Ron Bremer, member of the VFW Auxiliary post-1361.

Hutchinson resident, Kim Campbell, says she stood outside of Dillon’s grocery store and collected donations for the firefighters. “I put an empty cart outside, made a sign, and by the time I was done, I had five carts full,” she said.







COURTESY: VFW Auxiliary post 1361

The central collection point had stacks of water, Gatorade, and other snacks available for the fire first responders. The Salvation Army was also stationed outside the fire department handing out food to the firefighters.

“We’re excited to be able to help the men and women who are doing a tremendous job who are keeping our community safe,” said Major Paul James with the Salvation Army.

“We brought some water and some cookies and some electrolyte replacement for them,” said Hutchinson resident, Jackie Ashcraft.

Some neighbors say the donations are a small gesture compared to what the fire department has done for them in recent times. “We lived through the fire four years ago,” said Ashcraft. “We appreciated so much how the fire department from all over Kansas came to save our home.”

“You don’t really realize how much you appreciate them until you need them,” said Campbell.

The Hutchinson Fire Department captain said he was amazed at the outpouring of support the fire department received from the community.













COURTESY: Kim Campbell

“It’s really amazing how Hutchinson and Reno County really show support when we have emergencies like this,” said Captain Heller.

Reno County Emergency Management stated that at this time they are no longer accepting donations.