Community members step up and help student get a suit for prom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Josiah Williams has been anxiously waiting to go to prom for the past two years. He is a senior at Heights high.

“He is so excited to be able to go,” said Keri Williams, Josiah’s mom.

Josiah’s mom said the dance was canceled last year because of COVID-19. She wasn’t sure if it was going to be the same situation this year, but when school officials announced the dance was still happening, Josiah was ecstatic about the news.

“The last two years all he has cared about is prom, being a senior, and going to prom,” said Williams “I walked into the house last night with my daughter and he said, ‘guess what? I get to go to prom!’ and it’s tomorrow.”

There was one problem, he did not have a suit. The mom took to social media about her son’s predicament and asked for help.

“Had an overwhelming response of people willing to jump in and help us,” she said.

Two men helped pay for her son’s tux for the dance. One of them was an old friend from high school, the other a complete stranger.

“The true gems in life come from contributing to others and nurturing our relationships and just loved the opportunity to participate in him having a great night at prom,” said David Coyle.

His mom says Josiah’s prom night was an unforgettable time for the teen.