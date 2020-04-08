Coronavirus cleaning tips and resources for your home or business

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cleanliness and sterility are the best defenses against coronavirus contamination. Those looking to keep their homes and habitats clean are turning to grocer shelves for previously trusted products and some finding those products unavailable or, ineffective.

Mike Adams, the owner and founder of Indiana based commercial restoration company Amerestore, spoke to KSN about areas to think about when cleaning, and resources to find effective products to keep contamination low and the right cleaning service for the job.

WHAT TO CLEAN

Adams says aside from standard surfaces like tabletops and counters, remember to look for “high touchpoints,” or common surfaces with brief but frequent physical contact.

“What a lot of people don’t realize whenever you sit in a chair and you go to pull the chair up, you’re reaching around the armrest,” Adams said. “So you just don’t clean the tops of the arm, you have to clean the bottoms of the armrest or underneath the chair if that’s how you normally will scoot a chair up.

Surfaces like chair armrests, tv remote controls, drawer or cabinet handles, light switches, and door knobs are areas to consider when cleaning.

WHAT TO CLEAN WITH

Some products consumers purchase regularly may be difficult to find on store shelves. This may provoke buyers to concoct cleaning recipes on their own, or ones sourced from social media. Adam’s not only said, this is not guaranteed to be effective, but could also be dangerous for the user.

“I don’t like to say it, but it’s commons sense. Don’t mix bleach with anything,” Adams implores, highlighting that bleach should only be mixed with what is approved for on the label. “When you mix bleach with vinegar, you’d get chlorine gas. Depending on how strong you make it, literally have seconds to get out of that area before it will overcome you. I’ve seen that happen before and it will overcome you quickly.”



Aside from creating a noxious gas, unadvised mixing of cleaning agents could also result in chemical burns to the skin or, in some cases, the melting of rubber or latex cleaning gloves to the skin.

Adams suggests referring to organizations like the The Center for Biocide Chemistry, or CBC, which listed over 139 products that can be used against the coronavirus.

WHO SHOULD YOU TRUST

Mike Adams says to not only research the chemicals you use but also any professional service you may hire. Make sure they have the credentials to do the job correctly. Pop up janitorial or cleaning services that offer rock bottom prices for COVID-19 related cleaning services, may not be using the EPA approved cleaning agents required for the job, leaving potentially contaminated areas affected.

To protect yourself, make sure the organization you’re using for cleaning services is improved by The Institute of Inspection Cleaning Restoration Certification. Asking how long the cleaning service has been open, if they’re IIRC certified, and requesting proof of that certification could put your mind at ease when allowing them inside your home or business to provide your service. The IICRC website lists trained and approved cleaners in your area.

LATEST STORIES: