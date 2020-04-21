Coronavirus presents challenges for Kansas foster care

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The impacts of the coronavirus is reaching the foster care system in Kansas.

“We have seen and I think a lot of agencies have seen a decrease in the number of people willing to step forward and start the process of fostering,” said EmberHope Vice President, Amy Engel-Hudson.

According to the Kansas Department for Children and Families, there were more than 7,500 children and teens in foster care in 2019, with more than 1,000 in Sedwick County. Now, due to the impacts, COVID-19 has had on the economy, there aren’t as many families going through the process to become a foster parent.

Engel-Hudson said teens who were preparing to embark on their new journey into adulthood are being stalled due to having jobs in the retail or in the foodservice industry.

“We need to stop and make sure that we’re not launching them into adulthood not having everything to be successful,” said Engel-Hudson.

Despite the negative impacts of COVID-19, there have been advantages for children and families.

“This week I had a zoom meeting with some foster parents just to check-in and see how they were going and it was very heartwarming to see that they’re doing really well and spending lots of family time at home, which is what our kids need,” said Engel-Hudson. “They need that family time and they’re enjoying having more time with the kids.”

For the first time ever, the process to become a foster parent has become streamlined to help families during the stay at home order.

“I think it’s important to remember that now more than ever we still need foster and adoptive families here in Kansas, and we’re still able to license foster homes and move people through that process,” said KVC Director of Communications, Megan Maciel.

To learn how you can become a foster parent, go to kansas.kvc.org.

