COVID-19 cases rising in 20 states, local hospitals say they’re prepared

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Twenty states across the nation are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases as cities continue to reopen.

“I don’t feel like we’ve seen a substantial decline in cases over the last two or three weeks,” said Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County Health Officer.

Minns says the county has seen a steady number of COVID-19 cases and doesn’t think it’s time to move into phase three of reopening. He urges hospitals to ensure they’re prepared for a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Ascension Via Christi’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sam Antonios says they’ve been preparing for a second wave of cases since the start of the pandemic.

“We looked into how to make sure we have enough ventilators, which we did, and we have a plan if needed,” said Antonios. “We can shift things around and have room available for patients.”

Antonios says their facilities have the ability to expand or enclose spaces as needed to care for patients who have the virus.

He says while they do anticipate there may be an influx in patients who’ve tested positive for the virus, he doesn’t believe Wichita will see a drastic increase like some larger cities.

