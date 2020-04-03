COVID-19 causing delay in long-awaited Kansas Honor Flight trip

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Honor Flight is feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, with 224 scheduled trips for veterans now postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are of the age group that is at the highest risk for the coronavirus,” said Mike Vancampen, President of Kansas Honor Flight. “We have rescheduled them for the month of September and early October. So we have not canceled the flights, we have postponed the flights.”

Brothers Ron and Rick Kite said they were scheduled to take their first honor flight together in May. They found out three months ago that they would be going this year after applying for the trip two years ago.

“I had got online with the Kansas Honor Flight and as a joke, I put me and my brother in to go on one and we forgot all about it,” said Rick Kite, United States Air Force and Vietnam Veteran. They actually called my brother. He said, ‘What’s your brother’s name?’ he said you know I’m doing the flights right now for April. You guys are both scheduled for May. I said ‘You’re joking,’ he said ‘No, I’m not joking.'”

Vancampen said he and volunteers had to call each veteran personally to relay the bad news. The spring flights have been rescheduled to the fall, but Vancampen said they will delay summer flights as well, if needed.

“Well, they were disappointed, certainly, but totally understanding,” said Vancampen.

The Kite brothers said they understand the need to postpone the trip and they will be patiently waiting for their once in a lifetime opportunity together.

“A lot of my friends never came back and their names are on that wall so I’d like to go,” said Rick Kite.