COVID causes upcoming Kanas Honor Flights to be canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Honor Flight Network board of directors has suspended all travel for veterans through April 2021.

The decision came as many visitors to Washington D.C. are required to provide proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving in D.C. In addition, national park service is not issuing group gathering permits, further hindering the organizations plans to take veterans to see the military monuments.

“We had three flights scheduled for the month of April one week apart,” said Kansas Honor Flight President, Mike VanCampen. “We had to postpone those flights.”

VanCampen said they had plans for veterans to fly out in April but now because their trips were canceled, they are hoping to get those rescheduled for the fall. That would allow the organization to plan 14 trips total in 2021.

“It’s devastating to certainly all of our board of directors and to all our volunteers across the state of Kansas, said VanCampen. “The veterans of course are holding their breath to make sure this happens as quickly as possible.”

He said many places that the veterans would travel to are closed, which impacts every aspect of their trip, but he said the hardest part is knowing some veterans won’t get to make the trip at all.

“Sadly we are receiving word along various times that veterans passed away who are on our waiting list,” said VanCampen. “In face in the last 48 hours I’ve received two sets notifications and that’s the saddest part is it’s nobody’s fault, it’s a fact of life but all of us who are involved in honor flight just hate to hear that kind of news.”

VanCampen said he wants to reiterate that the trips will be rescheduled as soon as it’s safe for veterans and guardians to travel safely.

LATEST STORIES: