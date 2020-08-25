COVID concerns have Kansans delaying healthcare needs, doctors say hospitals are safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly 40% of Kansans reported delaying medical care needs due to anxiety about COVID-19.

“We certainly understand that people might be nervous about coming into the hospital at this time,

but they should also be aware that Wesley is by no means full of COVID-19 patients,” Dr. Ebersole

said. “In fact, the vast majority of our current patients are here being treated for other conditions.”

Dr. Ebersole said he doesn’t want patients putting off healthcare needs because screening can be life-saving.

Via Christi St. Francis, Dr. Thomas Higgins said the ER was experiencing a drastic decrease in the number of patients coming in for care.

“I do know that initially with the COVID outbreak we had a significant decrease in volume in the emergency department and that was very concerning that people were not getting the emergency care they needed,” said Dr. Higgins.

Dr. Higgins said routine exams can lead to more serious health problems going unnoticed, which can be even more harmful.

“We saw some folks that really probably should have come in sooner, you know days earlier than they did but they were hoping that it would either resolve on its own or they did not think it was significant enough yet to seek medical care given the concerns of COVID in the community,” said Dr. Higgins.

Both doctors said local hospitals are taking as many precautions as they can to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“We realize that some people have delayed that for a few months given the height of COVID but I would encourage them to seek that care, reach out to their primary care physician’s office if you need to reschedule those appointments, get those rescheduled,” said Dr. Ebersole.

