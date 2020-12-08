Cowley County extends a helping hand to residents awaiting COVID test results

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cowley County residents who are getting tested for COVID-19 will be getting more than quarantine instructions, they’ll be getting boxes of essentials.

The county is handing out what they call Q-boxes at public testing sites. The boxes contain food, cleaning and medical supplies. The initiative comes as the county is working to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“If we keep people healthy and safe and we keep the resources provided to them that they need our community keeps going, we keep fighting,” said Cowley County Administrator, Lucas Goff.

The county said they noticed residents were not able to get food or the products needed to sustain themselves during quarantine. Goff said the county wanted residents to have all the resources needed to go straight into quarantine rather than heading to stores to get necessary items.

“This allows them that opportunity to have something until they know their results,” said Cowley County Emergency Management Director, Brian Stone. “Hopefully in the meantime, if they do test positive they can work with some family members or members of their inner circle to get what they need, but this gives them the immediate things they need without having to go to one of our local stores and potentially spread the virus when they’re still unknown.”

The county plans to give out 10,000 Q-Boxes by the end of the year. Cowley County is in need of community assistance in putting the boxes together. Church groups, youth groups, and civic organizations are encouraged to participate. For more information on this project or to schedule a time for your group to assist, click here.

