Derby girl gets birthday parade from local first responders

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Derby girl celebrated her 7th birthday, and like many spring birthdays, she had to celebrate under the stay-at-home order. But that doesn’t mean her family and her city were going to miss the chance to make it memorable.

After seeing a story about law enforcement making a special birthday surprise for another citizen, McKenna’s grandmother Melissa Reynolds reached out to Derby Fire and Police to see if they would drive by and show some love to the young girl for her birthday.

“Lt. McQueen was very accomodating and very enthusiastic about coming out and making Kenna’s birthday extra special considering she was able to have an outside birthday this year,” McKenna’s mother told KSN.

“It was a surprise, and it was exciting. “Police and firemen were coming to our street and celebrating my birthday,” says McKenna, now 7-years old. “They put up a sign behind the car, and sirens and lights.”

McKenna says she got some gifts from her friends at the police and fire department such as a hat, some coloring pages, and a goodie bag. Also, she says she got a pretty cool fish tank.

I got a fish tank for my birthday! There’s teeny tiny eggs, they’re like powder. They’re like, Aqua dragons,” McKenna said.

